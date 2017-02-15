Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
India 20 Under 40

How ballet helped Payal Kadakia start ClassPass

ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia credits the founding of her company to her struggle to find an online ballet class.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular