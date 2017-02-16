Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Made in Thailand

Thai startup wants to turn its users into content creators

Ookbee is a digital platform for books, music, comics and more. Now it's teaming up with Chinese tech giant, Tencent, to promote user-generated content.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular