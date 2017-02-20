Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
H-1B visas by the numbers
by Lisa Fischer and Luke Rotzler
@CNNTech
While companies in Silicon Valley rely heavily on H-1B visas, many lawmakers worry that outsourcing companies are exploiting the system. CNNTech looks at the facts.
