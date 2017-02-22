Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Astronauts are spacewalking underwater
At NASA's Aquarius habitat, astronauts live and work underwater to prepare for long-term space missions.
Top Videos
00:59
How to fly a panda halfway across the world
01:50
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart with apology
02:12
Michigan workers hate NAFTA but love robots
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
03:14
Why Donald Trump keeps this immigrant awake at night
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Kellyanne Conway sidelined from TV after Flynn debacle
$403 million Powerball jackpot is the 10th largest ever
ABB: Company says employee has gone missing with $100M