Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
These balloons could take you to the edge of space
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
Space exploration company World View is developing balloons designed to carry people to space. CNN correspondent Rachel Crane chats with astronaut Mark Kelly about the plans.
Related Videos
01:42
These balloons could take you to the edge of space
00:59
Apple unveils new "spaceship" headquarters
01:50
Happy 10th birthday, iPhone
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
00:59
How to fly a panda halfway across the world
01:24
Watch SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket make a flawless landing
Top Videos
00:59
How to fly a panda halfway across the world
01:50
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart with apology
02:12
Michigan workers hate NAFTA but love robots
01:01
Amazon's Prime Air makes first drone delivery
03:14
Why Donald Trump keeps this immigrant awake at night
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Media more trustworthy than Trump, poll finds
Fallen angels? Victoria's Secret sales plunge
Alan Colmes, Fox News contributor and longtime broadcaster, dies at 66