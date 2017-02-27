Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Huawei aims to be number one in smartphone industry
Hauwei is the world's third biggest smartphone maker -- but at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company's Head of Consumer Business tells CNN's Kristie Lu Stout that they have their sights set on being number one.
