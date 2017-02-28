Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Future Tense
Google's new humanoid robot is 6'6", has wheels for feet
The newest robot from Google's Boston Dynamics can spin, jump, and lift weights.
Related Videos
01:00
Is this salad robot worth $30K?
02:40
Hands-free typing: Facebook's brain-to-text initiative
01:11
Google Earth gets a facelift
02:37
KIND wants to pop your social media filter bubble
01:14
Warehouse workers beware: These little robot helpers may be after your job
01:08
Roaming robot wants to upgrade your videochats
Top Videos
03:47
A look back at Bill O'Reilly's career
01:30
Watch: How Fox News explained O'Reilly's exit
03:42
CNN anchor recalls harassment at Fox News
02:54
Lucid Motors wants to beat Tesla at its own game
02:40
Hands-free typing: Facebook's brain-to-text initiative
06:20
Wells Fargo CEO: We should have addressed concerns in 2004
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until June 2018 with this card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Most Popular
What Betsy DeVos wants to do to your student loans
Bebe is closing all its stores, the latest casualty in retail
Bill O'Reilly on harassment in 2004: Some women use it 'as a club' against men