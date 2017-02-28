Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Future Tense

A racecar with no driver behind the wheel

Roborace has unveiled its first autonomous electric race car that will compete on real race tracks, piloted by algorithms written by teams of software engineers.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular