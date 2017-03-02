Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

This 81-year-old just created her own app

Masako Wakamiya is an 81-year-old who wanted fun apps for people her own age. So she created Hinadan, an iOS game based on Japan's Hinamatsuri festival.

