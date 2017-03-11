Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Mostly Human

My bot went on a bender

Using artificial intelligence and thousands of text conversations with her closest friends, CNNTech's Laurie Segall turned herself into a bot -- and it took on a life of its own. Mostly Human with Laurie Segall is now streaming on CNNgo.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular