Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports
Monopoly welcomes the rubber duck
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
Hasbro's search for the newest Monopoly game pieces boots the thimble, shoe and wheelbarrow in favor of the penguin, T- Rex and rubber duck.
Related Videos
01:01
Monopoly welcomes the rubber duck
02:20
Spicer stands by unfounded surveillance claim
02:54
Spicer spars with CNN over wiretapping claim
02:20
Here's how Trump's 'see-through' trust works
02:30
Canada Goose IPO is hot despite PETA protest
01:33
Trump fills top spots with Goldman Sachs employees
Top Videos
09:41
The Rust Belt gave Trump his victory. Now these voters want jobs.
01:15
McLaren 720S is powerful luxury
04:05
Trump's Medicaid changes could yank these kids' dental care
00:52
MIT's latest robot gets embarrassed
01:16
These toys are made in the U.S.
01:10
Big reveal for little Rolls-Royce
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until May 2018 with this card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
6 credit cards that are better than your current card
Most Popular
'SNL' to go live coast to coast with hosts Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Fallon
Monopoly kicks out three classic game tokens
Trump meets Merkel to talk trade, defense spending and Russia