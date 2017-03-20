Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Female tech CEO: Don't accept the status quo
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
After a spate of sexual harassment claims within Silicon Valley startups, TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpott discusses what women can do to combat gender inequality within the workplace.
