Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Mostly Human

Mostly Human: I Love You Bot

Sex and tech get complicated: life-size dolls built with artificial intelligence to really get to know you, assault in the virtual world and an engagement party for a woman and the robot she's madly in love with.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular