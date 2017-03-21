Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Apple's new Clips app makes videos even more sharable
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Apple introduced Clips, an app that lets iPhone users edit videos to make them more social-media friendly.
