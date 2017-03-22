Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Future Tense

Testing fertility with a smartphone app

Medical researchers at Massachusetts General, Brigham & Women's Hospital, and Harvard Medical School have devised a prototype of an at-home male fertility test that works with a smartphone.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular