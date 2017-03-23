Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Future Tense

Will 3D printed houses be the next big thing?

According to the company Apis Cor, the body of this 409 square foot house was built in 24 hours by a 3D printer in Russia. And they are not the only company experimenting with 3D printed homes.

