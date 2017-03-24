Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Mnuchin: "Not at all" worried about AI taking jobs
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says artificial intelligence and robotics disrupting the workforce is "not even on my radar screen."
Related Videos
01:33
Mnuchin: Apple hoards cash because of our tax code
01:33
Mnuchin: "Not at all" worried about AI taking jobs
00:55
Electronics ban: The scene at the airport
01:08
Airlines mock laptop ban on social media
03:14
Reddit co-founder: Immigration is personal to me
02:21
Author Michael Lewis: We're wired to make mistakes
Top Videos
09:41
The Rust Belt gave Trump his victory. Now these voters want jobs.
01:45
Lamborghini heads off-road
01:24
Most diamonds in the world are cut here
07:51
Patricia Arquette: We need fair pay laws
01:51
Airline electronics ban: What you need to know
02:21
Author Michael Lewis: We're wired to make mistakes
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until May 2018 with this card
The highest paying card has hit the market
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
6 credit cards that are better than your current card
Most Popular
Media basher Trump calls media to defend health care failure
U.S. workers face higher risk of being replaced by robots. Here's why
Steven Mnuchin says Trump has 'perfect genes,' has given up KFC