Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Future Tense

3D printers + robots = manufacturing's future?

Voodoo Manufacturing in Brooklyn, NY is one of several companies relying on technology, like 3D printing and robotics, to ease the burden on human workers. If this is happening today, what does that mean for the future of manufacturing jobs?

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular