Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Upstarts

Getting more police in the cloud ... and back on the beat

Software and data analytics company Mark43 helps cops enter crime reports faster. The aim is to improve efficiency, getting more police out from behind desks and on the streets, driving down crime levels.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular