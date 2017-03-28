Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Upstarts
Getting more police in the cloud ... and back on the beat
by Nick Parker
Software and data analytics company Mark43 helps cops enter crime reports faster. The aim is to improve efficiency, getting more police out from behind desks and on the streets, driving down crime levels.
