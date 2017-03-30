Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Mostly Human

From Hacking for Laughs to Hacking for Terror

An investigation into the first person deemed dangerous enough to kill... because of his ability to tweet. Watch the full series on CNNgo via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular