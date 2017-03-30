Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney

SpaceX successfully launches a used rocket

On Thursday, SpaceX successfully re-used a rocket that was initially used on mission CRS-8 almost a year earlier. Unfortunately, the live feed cut out just as the rocket was being recovered.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular