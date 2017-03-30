Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
SpaceX successfully launches a used rocket
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
On Thursday, SpaceX successfully re-used a rocket that was initially used on mission CRS-8 almost a year earlier. Unfortunately, the live feed cut out just as the rocket was being recovered.
