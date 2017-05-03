Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Gadget

Why does this Doritos bag play music?

Doritos has teamed up with Marvel for a limited-edition Doritos bag that plays the soundtrack to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.' Plug headphones into the bag, hit play on the faux cassette player, and transport back to the '80s.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular