Karaoke on the go in China
by Yuli Yang
@CNNMoney
From karaoke booths that are popping up all over Beijing to an all-in-one Tosing mic -- karaoke is hitting the streets in China. CNNMoney's Sherisse Pham gives the new gadgets a try.
