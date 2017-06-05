Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Gadgets

Karaoke on the go in China

From karaoke booths that are popping up all over Beijing to an all-in-one Tosing mic -- karaoke is hitting the streets in China. CNNMoney's Sherisse Pham gives the new gadgets a try.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular