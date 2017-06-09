Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Gadgets
Can $300 vibrating yoga pants improve your form?
by Lisa Fischer & Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
NadiX yoga pants come outfitted with sensors that vibrate when you need to adjust your poses in class. But are these $300 pants distracting from yoga's intended purpose?
