Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Happy Birthday! The gif turns 30
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNMoney
Those gifs that seem to saturate your social media, text messages, and entire online life are older than you might expect. The .gif file format was introduced 30 years ago.
Related Videos
01:10
Happy Birthday! The gif turns 30
00:55
These tricked-out toy cars help disabled kids cruise
01:03
Microgel is the next innovation in 3D printing
02:54
Apple unveils iMac Pro, updated macOS
02:20
Apple taking on Venmo, Boomerang with iOS 11
02:01
Beat Shazam: How an app becomes a game show
Top Videos
01:10
Happy Birthday! The gif turns 30
03:06
Democrats in Congress are suing President Trump
00:51
Model X: Safest SUV ever tested
02:22
How a website blooms in the West Bank
01:55
Watch rock turn into steel at 3,000 degrees
02:22
How a website blooms in the West Bank
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Fed hikes interest rates and brightens economic outlook
Advertisers withdrawing from Megyn Kelly's show due to Alex Jones interview
Fox News drops 'Fair and Balanced' slogan