Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Cyber-Safe
How to protect yourself from hackers
by Anastasia Anashkina and Ed Scott-Clarke
@CNNTech
CNN Tech's Samuel Burke walks you through the steps you can take to protect yourself from being hacked.
Related Videos
02:03
How cyber criminals could hold your data hostage
01:56
Ransomware attack hits businesses around the world
02:25
How to protect yourself from hackers
02:29
North Korea's cyber wars
03:48
Why Hollywood gets hackers so wrong
02:25
Cyberattack WannaCry possibly linked to North Korea code
Top Videos
01:05
Charlie Rose fired by CBS after accusations of sexual harassment
01:39
Charlie Rose's co-hosts: He does not get a pass
00:51
See Aston Martin's redesigned Vantage
03:05
Whitefish halts work in Puerto Rico
03:25
These 1960s custom cars scream retrofuturism
02:22
AT&T CEO: Sale of CNN a 'non-starter'
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until 2019 with this card
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Spend $1000 using this card and get a $200 intro bonus
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Women who worked on SNL stand up for Al Franken
Uber was hacked in 2016, exposing data on 57 million people
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January