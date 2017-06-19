Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
Top tech leaders meet with Trump
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNMoney
At the first meeting of the American Technology Council, Tech CEOs and industry leaders gave their advice for modernizing the government's tech infrastructure.
Related Videos
02:00
Top tech leaders meet with Trump
01:54
Why Amazon is buying Whole Foods
01:15
We ask Alexa about Amazon buying Whole Foods
02:54
Tim Cook: Technology can't work without people
03:37
Tech takes you inside couples therapy
04:40
Black Mirror meets Mostly Human
Top Videos
05:53
What if the White House never spoke to the press again?
02:27
Acura NSX: Technology in overdrive
01:31
Japan's first commercial plane since 1962
05:40
Jones vs. Kelly: Battle between new and old media
02:56
Is America as divided as the media suggests?
01:15
We ask Alexa about Amazon buying Whole Foods
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Off-camera, no audio broadcast: White House keeps undermining press briefing
Tech CEOs just met with Trump. Here's why
Why this startup CEO went to the White House alongside Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos