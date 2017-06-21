Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Unicorns
Uber: A history of controversies
by Anastasia Anashkina
@CNNMoney
CNN's Samuel Burke looks at some of the controversies surrounding Uber as CEO Travis Kalanick resigns
Related Videos
02:35
Uber: A history of controversies
02:36
Uber CEO Kalanick takes leave of absence
02:50
How Tujia is beating Airbnb in China
02:42
TransferWise CEO worries about Trump and Brexit
02:27
Why this unicorn isn't rushing to IPO
01:03
Airbnb makes a bigger push in China
Top Videos
01:37
The headaches of negotiating Brexit
01:18
White House isn't ruling out a second term for Fed Chair yet
00:57
Barbie's boyfriend Ken gets diverse makeover
01:15
This smart backpack syncs to your social media
01:14
See Boeing's two new jets fly in unison
03:02
Apple's Phil Schiller: To predict the future, invent it
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns after months of crisis
Premarket: Uber CEO resigns; Saudi power shift; Toshiba
Mattel gives Ken dolls a diverse makeover