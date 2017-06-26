Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Gadgets
iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
by Jack Regan & Jordan Malter
@CNNMoney
Arguably one of most transformative pieces of technology in the modern era, the iPhone's development was fraught with engineering problems, drama, and extreme stress. Former employees share their stories from inside Apple 10 years ago.
Related Videos
:12:13
iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
00:55
These tricked-out toy cars help disabled kids cruise
02:55
Can $300 vibrating yoga pants improve your form?
02:15
Karaoke on the go in China
01:20
Watch out, Echo: Apple announces HomePod speaker
02:10
Apple unveils updates to Apple TV and Watch
Top Videos
01:49
Watch smartphones dropped and bent for testing
02:17
Hands on with Amazon's Echo Show
02:03
Airbag manufacturer Takata files for bankruptcy
04:25
This state line divides the Medicaid debate
00:51
Health care promises made by candidate Trump
02:02
The Senate GOP health care bill explained
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Three journalists leaving CNN after retracted article
22 million fewer Americans insured under Senate GOP bill
Martin Shkreli fraud trial begins next week