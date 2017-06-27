Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

CNNMoney World

Google fined record $2.7 billion by EU

The European Commission found that the U.S. tech giant used its search results to unfairly steer customers to its own shopping platform in a case that dates back to 2010.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular