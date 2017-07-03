Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Unicorns

This woman founded $1B startup in China

Melissa Yang is the co-founder of Tujia, a billion-dollar vacation rental startup. CNNMoney's Sherisse Pham asks her what it's like to be one of the few high-profile women in tech in China.

