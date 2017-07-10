Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
This cell phone doesn't need a battery
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNMoney
Researchers at the University of Washington have invented a prototype phone that makes calls using energy from ambient radio waves and sunlight instead of a battery.
