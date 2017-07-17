Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
This TV doubles as a work of art
by Jack Regan & Lisa Fischer
@CNNMoney
Samsung's new Frame TV is designed to look like artwork on the wall when you aren't watching it.
Related Videos
01:34
This TV doubles as a work of art
00:59
These cute Google AI cartoons just never quit
00:57
This car's decked out in Gorilla Glass
00:56
This robot can help people with physical disabilities
01:09
This elevator can go sideways
01:01
Watch Waymo's self-driving cars practice around emergency vehicles
Top Videos
03:35
'Game of Thrones': HBO's sport-like hit
02:39
Police pull some Ford SUVs from service over carbon monoxide problems
01:08
Alfred Angelo reportedly closes all of its stores
01:15
Here are the changes to the GOP health care bill
02:24
Condoleezza Rice on women's rights in the U.S
02:27
Warren and Yellen spar over Wells Fargo
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until September 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over seat mix-up
Where Chinese millionaires want to move
Brides panic as Alfred Angelo stores close across the country