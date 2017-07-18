Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

American Opportunity

Ursula Burns to women in tech: Own your power

Former CEO of Xerox Ursula Burns tells CNN's Poppy Harlow about why she thinks men care about women, but "don't give a hoot" about actually making structural changes to benefit them in the workplace.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular