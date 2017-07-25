Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Mall installs "husband pods" for bored spouses

Ingrem, a Chinese company has created the "husband pod," an arcade booth intended to stave off boredom for men who accompany their partners to the mall.

