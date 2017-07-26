Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovative Cities
China's huge panda-shaped solar farm
by Susie East
@CNNMoney
The solar panels making up this giant panda in Shanxi province could power more than 10,000 homes.
Related Videos
01:05
China's huge panda-shaped solar farm
01:07
Smog-eating tower cleans Beijing's air
00:58
This solar farm floats atop a flooded coal mine
02:04
China's elevated bus now stands idle
03:10
This Japanese city wants to be the next startup hub
03:56
Hong Kong textile factory turns into startup hub
Top Videos
05:29
Power plants bring big money and big concerns to Maryland community
00:55
Apple's move to help the hearing impaired
02:11
Bikesharing gives independence to these teens
02:36
Would you get 'microchipped' at work?
02:14
Elon Musk: We should regulate AI to keep public safe
01:14
$274M wind farm floating off Scotland
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until September 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Matt Drudge is firing warning shots at Trump, and that should worry the president
Trump now says he wants to tax the rich
Coca-Cola is replacing Coke Zero with a new drink