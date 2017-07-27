Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Jeff Bezos: World's wealthiest man
by Edward Vega
@CNNMoney
Jeff Bezos' net worth has grown exponentially in the past few years, and is now over $90 billion. He has surpassed Bill Gates to become the wealthiest man in the world.
