Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Jeff Bezos: World's wealthiest man

Jeff Bezos' net worth has grown exponentially in the past few years, and is now over $90 billion. He has surpassed Bill Gates to become the wealthiest man in the world.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular