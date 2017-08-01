Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Innovate

Moving smelly garbage dumpsters underground

European cities have been doing it for years. Now, 2 small cities in Florida are experimenting with having garbage disposals under the sidewalk. But how many cities will pay for it?

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular