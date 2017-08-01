Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Innovate
Moving smelly garbage dumpsters underground
by Maxwell Muller
@CNNMoney
European cities have been doing it for years. Now, 2 small cities in Florida are experimenting with having garbage disposals under the sidewalk. But how many cities will pay for it?
Related Videos
01:43
Moving smelly garbage dumpsters underground
02:14
Testing out in-flight video calls
01:08
Hacker shows how he cracked a smart gun
00:51
Mall installs 'husband pods' for bored spouses
01:04
These shoes will keep you from falling
02:11
Bikesharing gives independence to these teens
Top Videos
00:39
Space station drone looks like BB-8
01:15
Ford offers a muzzle for the Mustang's growl
01:16
Late night says goodbye to Anthony Scaramucci
02:46
U.S. sanctions Venezuelan president
01:30
Stelter: 'The Mooch' became bigger than Trump
02:31
Health startup tries to predict when you'll be sick
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Lawsuit: Fox News concocted Seth Rich story with oversight from White House
Scaramucci says he will pay taxes on sale of SkyBridge investment company
Battle lines in tax reform fight: Democrats lay out demands