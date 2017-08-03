Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

India 20 Under 40

Meet the man behind India's WeChat

Kavin Bharti Mittal set up Hike, an instant-messaging service for the Indian market, in 2012 and it now has more than 100 million users.

