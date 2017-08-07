Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Dutch engineers test 'floating island'
by Sophia Chalmer
@CNNMoney
Rising sea levels and increased scarcity of land are forcing tech companies to develop innovative real estate solutions. In the Netherlands, engineers have tested a concept for a "floating mega island".
