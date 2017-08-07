Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
Dutch engineers test 'floating island'
by Sophia Chalmer
@CNNMoney
Rising sea levels and increased scarcity of land are forcing tech companies to develop innovative real estate solutions. In the Netherlands, engineers have tested a concept for a "floating mega island".
Related Videos
01:36
Dutch engineers test 'floating island'
03:16
Can algorithms change suburban politics?
00:39
Space station drone looks like BB-8
00:55
Apple's move to help the hearing impaired
02:36
Would you get 'microchipped' at work?
01:08
A fold out home in minutes?
Top Videos
01:36
Dutch engineers test 'floating island'
05:07
Fast food president: I grew up on a $10/week food budget
03:16
Can algorithms change suburban politics?
01:48
200 days with a Trump White House
05:07
Fast food President: I grew up on a $10/week food budget
01:52
Mars rover Curiosity turns 5
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Trump economy: These charts show how it's really doing
Google's open culture tested by engineer's anti-diversity memo
Future of two Fox hosts in limbo amid investigations