Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
CNNMoney Reports
Google CEO condemns anti-diversity memo
Google's CEO is condemning parts of a controversial anti-diversity memo shared by a male engineer in the company, claiming women were not biologically fit for tech jobs.
Related Videos
02:32
Google CEO condemns anti-diversity memo
00:57
Fortune 500 female CEOs: Growing in number, but still rare
01:39
Taylor Swift alleges DJ groped her
01:16
Sessions warns potential leakers: Don't do it
01:11
U.S. unemployment rate falls to 16-year low
02:49
Police pull some Ford SUVs from service over carbon monoxide claims
Top Videos
01:13
Trump's shifting views on stock market highs
00:57
Fortune 500 female CEOs: Growing in number, but still rare
01:36
Dutch engineers test 'floating island'
05:07
Fast food president: I grew up on a $10/week food budget
03:16
Can algorithms change suburban politics?
01:48
200 days with a Trump White House
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Google CEO: Anti-diversity memo was 'offensive and not OK'
Trump economy: These charts show how it's really doing
Premarket: Google crisis; Disney earnings; China trade