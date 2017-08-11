Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Tech Reports
We watched hackers break into voting machines
by Lisa Fischer & Jack Regan
@CNNTech
At the DEF CON hacking conference, hackers were invited to try their hand at infiltrating the technology we rely on every election, including voting machines and a mock elections office. CNNTech's Laurie Segall reports.
Related Videos
06:35
We watched hackers break into voting machines
03:17
Comedian spray-paints hateful tweets outside Twitter's office
04:09
With 'Watch,' Facebook challenges YouTube
02:27
How many of Trump's twitter followers are bots?
01:03
Titanosaur: The world's largest dinosaur
01:35
This 'driverless' van is not what it looks like
Top Videos
01:20
Why stocks don't measure the health of the economy
02:27
How many of Trump's twitter followers are bots?
02:17
You can order an interior design expert online
04:09
With Watch, Facebook challenges Youtube
02:11
Does this $1200 crib make your newborn sleep?
00:58
Europe is running out of butter
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
4 ways China could hurt North Korea's economy
Lottery players double down on two big jackpots
Scaramucci gets scorched by 'Weekend Update'