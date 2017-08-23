Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Future Tense

Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new spacesuit

On Wednesday morning, Elon Musk posted a photo to Instagram of himself wearing one of the suits SpaceX plans to outfit astronauts with on a journey to the International Space Station.

