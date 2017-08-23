Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Future Tense
Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new spacesuit
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
On Wednesday morning, Elon Musk posted a photo to Instagram of himself wearing one of the suits SpaceX plans to outfit astronauts with on a journey to the International Space Station.
Related Videos
01:07
Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new spacesuit
01:02
Samsung unveils the hopefully non-combustible Galaxy Note 8
00:52
Dancing robots set world record ... again
01:05
Colorado invests in self-driving crash trucks
02:11
Does this $1200 crib make your newborn sleep?
01:01
These employees test self-driving cars
Top Videos
01:02
Samsung unveils the hopefully non-combustible Galaxy Note 8
00:52
Dancing robots set world record ... again
01:45
The difference a night makes in Trump speeches
01:49
These organizations have canceled events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
04:14
Email prankster poses as Bannon, punks Breitbart
03:06
Where do your first amendment rights end online?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Robert Lee: ESPN under fire for taking announcer off UVA game
Prison looms for ex-lottery worker who rigged winnings gets 25 years in prison
SpaceX just teased a chic new spacesuit