Playing with Apple's new augmented reality platform
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
See if that IKEA sofa will really fit in your living room. Bring 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' to life in your playroom. CNN Tech's Laurie Segall takes a look at the augmented reality apps coming to Apple's iPhone and iPad.
