Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2 droids

Sphero just unveiled two new droids to complement their ultra-successful BB-8 toy, R2D2 and BB-9E. The app-controlled robots can move, explore ships in AR, and react to the Star Wars films.

