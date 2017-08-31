Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
Gadgets
Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2 droids
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Sphero just unveiled two new droids to complement their ultra-successful BB-8 toy, R2D2 and BB-9E. The app-controlled robots can move, explore ships in AR, and react to the Star Wars films.
Related Videos
01:38
Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2 droids
02:08
The iPod: A retrospective
00:55
This cell phone doesn't need a battery
06:24
How the iPhone changed the world in just 10 years
:12:13
iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
00:55
These tricked-out toy cars help disabled kids cruise
Top Videos
01:38
Hands on with Star Wars' new BB-9E and R2D2 droids
02:15
Apple designer Marc Newson has a crazy knife collection
01:13
Lab-created underwear could prevent back pain
01:42
5 stunning stats about Weight Watchers
01:43
The history of ticker tape
01:57
What is DACA?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until October 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Wells Fargo uncovers up to 1.4 million more fake accounts
Apple will unveil new iPhones on Sept. 12
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' pits BB-8 against its dark side BB-9E