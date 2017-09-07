Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Tech Reports

5 of the biggest data breaches ever

On Thursday, credit-reporting company Equifax disclosed that they had experienced a major data breach, affecting up to 143 million people. The company joins Yahoo, Myspace, Target, LinkedIn and more on the list of largest data breaches in history.

