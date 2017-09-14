Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Upstarts

Startup Bodega accused of cultural insensitivity

After Fast Company published an article about Bodega, a startup trying to "make bodegas and mom-and-pop corner stores obsolete", Twitter users were quick to criticize the brand and accuse them of being culturally insensitive.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular