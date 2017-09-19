Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
American Opportunity
Melinda Gates: 'Sad' and 'outraged' at Google engineer memo
For the first time, Melinda Gates publicly addresses the memo from former Google engineer James Damore. She says she first learned of the memo when her husband Bill said "you're not going to believe this."
Related Videos
04:15
What Melinda Gates told Ivanka Trump about paid leave
04:21
Melinda Gates: 'Sad' and 'outraged' at Google engineer memo
07:01
Sam Adams founder: 'I'm not a good CEO'
06:02
Marriott hotel heir on political climate: 'Very unfortunate'
05:52
Girls Who Code founder: Empathy is 'uniquely female'
06:18
Why refugee doctors run grocery stores in America
Top Videos
04:21
Melinda Gates: 'Sad' and 'outraged' at Google engineer memo
04:15
What Melinda Gates told Ivanka Trump about paid leave
00:50
NASA watches Hurricane Maria intensify from space
03:09
Why North Korean sanctions have failed
01:07
iPhone 8: What's new?
03:10
Unlock your door, look through the peephole, with your phone
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until November 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
Must-have cards for those with excellent credit
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Chipotle's recovery hopes melt with 'gritty' queso
iPhone 8 review: It cuts the cord and prepares for the future
Melinda Gates: The VC industry 'needs to clean up its act'